F1 Australian GP red-flagged for second time after Magnussen incident

After a crash for Alex Albon on lap nine of 58 forced the race to be halted due to gravel and debris on track, proceedings were stopped for the second time on lap 56.

The red flag was caused by Kevin Magnussen running wide out of Turn 2 to glance the wall, which ripped the rear-right hard compound Pirelli off the wheel rim of the Haas.

While Magnussen brought the car to a controlled stop, the rim came to a rest on track while the FIA noted further debris to render a full safety car insufficient.

After Verstappen lost 4s by locking up and running over the at the penultimate corner, his advantage over the chasing Mercedes of Hamilton has now been wiped out.

Hamilton profited from the first red flag to consolidate the lead of the race, with the Albon shunt initially prompting safety car that pushed Mercedes to pit leader George Russell.

But the full red flag left second-starting Russell – who had launched past Verstappen to take the lead into Turn 1 - down in seventh as Hamilton and Verstappen gained free tyre swaps.

Russell took the lead at the initial start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton led the second standing start to hang on until lap 12 before Verstappen swept past around the outside into Turn 1 and the Red Bull driver duly extracted a 2s cushion.

Two-time champion Verstappen was delayed at corner exit to hold up second row-starter Hamilton, but the second Mercedes then dived down the inside into Turn 3.

Hamilton came out on top in a robust battle, for which Verstappen’s claims that he had been run out of room were dismissed.

Russell’s day only lasted a further six laps until a fiery failure wiped out the power unit aboard his W14.

Albon had been running in sixth at the time of his incident.

He lost the rear of the FW45 through Turn 7 to career across the gravel trap and nose heavily into the barrier before bouncing back towards the asphalt.

The Thai-Briton lost the front wing and damaged the rear wing in the immediate impact before the car came to a rest and was unable to continue.

An initial safety car was deployed before the race was halted due to the gravel and debris that has been dragged onto the track.