F1 and American Express expand partnership to include grands prix across the world

American Express has become an official partner of Formula 1 after expanding its sponsorship deal with the series.

Having previously been a regional partner in the Americas, Amex will now be visible at 15 of F1’s 24 grands prix next season.

Amex card members will gain access to a raft of perks, including pre-sale tickets and a range of on-site experiences at the tracks where the company will hold activations – including the Monaco, British and Italian Grands Prix.

The multi-year expansion of the previous agreement is a reflection of the close partnership that has developed, not only through Amex’s sponsorship in the Americas but also its commitment to the F1 Academy.

Earlier this year, Amex became an official partner of F1 Academy, sponsoring a car in the female-only series, supporting British racer Jess Edgar and also hosting a “Celebration of Women with Drive” event at the Miami Grand Prix back in May which featured an appearance from award-winning musician Camila Cabello.

“American Express has been a fantastic partner to Formula 1 in the Americas and as a supporter of F1 Academy, and I’m delighted that they have chosen to expand their relationship with us to become an official partner,” said Formula 1’s chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“We look forward to working with Amex to enhance the experience of card members at our races and showcasing Amex perks to our existing fans everywhere we race.”

Amex will continue to have a presence at the races in the Americas, including at this weekend’s Mexico Grand Prix.

Jessica Edgar, Rodin Motorsport Photo by: F1 Academy Limited

Complimentary race radios will be available for card members, while the Amex Fan Experience will allow ticket holders the chance to design their own car livery and record their own driver intro video.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1, building on the strong momentum of the sponsorship in the Americas over the past year,” added American Express chief marketing officer Elizabeth Rutledge.

“With more than 300 million fans worldwide age 18-34, F1 continues to grow in popularity and as a passion area for Millennials and Gen Z - American Express’ fastest growing customer segment.”