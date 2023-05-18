Subscribe
Previous / In the shadows of Melbourne and Spa, F1 does the right thing over Imola Next / Imola F1 ticket holders to receive full refund for cancelled race
Formula 1 News

F1 all clear for Monaco GP as staff allowed back into Imola track

Essential Formula 1 personnel have been allowed back into the Imola circuit on Thursday to help pack down and get ready to ship equipment to the next race in Monaco.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alpine F1 Team carry equipment through the paddock

Following concerns about the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari being flooded by the swollen Santerno river, authorities had barred anyone from F1 entering the circuit from Tuesday afternoon.

Rising water levels and widespread flooding triggered by extreme weather in the region subsequently prompted the cancellation of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix just days before track action was due to begin.

OPINION: In the shadows of Melbourne and Spa, F1 does the right thing over Imola

But while the rising river did encroach lower lying areas of the track, including the F2 paddock and F1’s TV compound, the main pits and paddock escaped the worst of it.

However, with F1 on a tight schedule to get out of Imola and get things built up for next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, there was still some time pressure to get things moving – especially as some Italian roads remain closed to journey times will likely increase.

The demand not to enter the track was valid throughout Wednesday but on Thursday morning, as the weather situation eased, it was agreed that staff that were essential to the de-rigging of team equipment could enter.

This will allow any team garages, motorhomes and other facilities that had been put up early this week to get packed away, so then arrangements for the drive to Monaco can be sorted.

With work now underway at Imola, F1 has no concerns that there will be any consequences from the race cancellation on next weekend’s Monaco GP.

While not all team personnel had arrived in Italy ahead of the race, those that did make it before news of the cancellation came through will have returned home.

Rainy morning at the paddock

Rainy morning at the paddock

Photo by: Erik Junius

Teams will then have had to re-arrange transport arrangements to get them to Monaco, with trucks sets to go directly to the principality from Italy.

Monaco was originally going to be the second race of an intense triple header, but will now form the first part of what will be a double-header with the Spanish Grand Prix that takes place on 4 June.

F1 is still evaluating whether or not the Emilia Romagna GP can be rescheduled for later in the year, but the compressed nature of the calendar leaves little opportunity for it.

shares
comments

In the shadows of Melbourne and Spa, F1 does the right thing over Imola

Imola F1 ticket holders to receive full refund for cancelled race
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres

How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres How McLaren’s F1 hopes rest on a game of millimetres

Mercedes sticks to F1 upgrade plan for Monaco GP

Mercedes sticks to F1 upgrade plan for Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sticks to F1 upgrade plan for Monaco GP Mercedes sticks to F1 upgrade plan for Monaco GP

Latest news

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe” Ilott to change chassis for Indy 500 as new car “just wasn’t safe”

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment Steiner: Classic F1 circuits should catch up with Miami-style entertainment

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

F2 FIA F2
Baku

How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman’s Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jonathan Noble

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe