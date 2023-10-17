F1 Academy to support seven F1 grands prix in 2024

F1 Academy commenced this season but drew criticism for its lack of exposure, with the races being condensed into highlight clips rather than gaining live broadcasts.

While the series did visit topflight venues such as the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Barcelona, Zandvoort and Monza, it has not supported an F1 round. That is until this weekend, however, when F1 Academy will feature at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

But for next season, all rounds will run at F1 events. The series, headed up by former Williams test driver Susie Wolff, has issued its 2024 calendar.

The campaign will open in Saudi Arabia across the 7-9 March weekend before moving to Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Marina Bay in Singapore and then Qatar.

F1 Academy will share its season finale with F1, with both championships coming to an end in Abu Dhabi (the site of F1 Academy’s worldwide announcement via a press conference) across 6-8 December.

Managing director Wolff said: “I am delighted to announce our seven-round season for 2024.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission.

Susie Wolff Photo by: Erik Junius

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.

“I want to thank all seven promotors for supporting us in our mission and embarking on this journey with us in 2024.”

For 2024, all 10 F1 teams must provide one driver to the series and feature their livery on a car.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “It is fantastic to welcome F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the F1 calendar next year.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks, but to inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport.

“I want to thank our promoters, our F1 teams, and the wider motorsport community for their support of F1 Academy as we move towards our exciting second season.”

Prema Racing driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with a 48-point lead over ART Grand Prix racer Lena Buhler ahead of the Austin finale.

2024 F1 Academy calendar

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: 7-9 March

Miami, United States: 3-5 May

Barcelona, Spain: 21-23 June

Zandvoort, Netherlands: 23-25 August

Marina Bay, Singapore: 20-22 September

Losail, Qatar: 29 November-1 December

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi: 6-8 December