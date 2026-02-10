F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Is it a wet-weather masterclass, a relentless wheel-to-wheel duel, or an underdog story that defies the odds? As Formula 1 celebrated its 75th year, we move beyond the championship permutations to rank the sheer quality of the racing itself.

This is it, the big one! In the final episode of our series looking at the greatest races in world championship history, we set out to choose the best F1 grand prix.

Sky Sports F1 pundit and racing driver Karun Chandhok brings his extensive knowledge and a critical eye to our debate, with host Kevin Turner and author Roger Smith – who struggled to agree on this one!

What’s your favourite GP?

If you’d like to take a further look at the best GPs of the past 75 years, keep an eye out for Smith and Turner’s new book, Formula 1 All the Races: The 100 Greatest Races.

A Motorsport Studios Production for Autosport