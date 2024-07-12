Everything you need to know about the Dutch GP fan experience

The 2024 Dutch GP is set to take place on the 23-25 August, where the crowd will no doubt provide a loud and vibrant atmosphere once again.

It may be even louder this year because of how competitive the leading battle is, where there have been six different winners in the opening 12 grands prix of 2024.

So it may not be a foregone conclusion that home crowd favourite Max Verstappen will claim his fourth consecutive victory at Circuit Zandvoort, especially with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all having closed its gap to Red Bull in recent races.

There is so much to look out for at the Dutch GP this year, but the action won’t just be on track because the whole weekend is like one big party.

Away from the action, fans are treated to music, events, great food and other off-track activities to keep them entertained.

So, what can fans do at the Dutch GP when not watching the racing?

Super Friday festivities

‘Super Friday’ kicks off the Dutch GP festivities and is one of the most-attended opening days for an F1 weekend, with this year expected to be no different.

It starts before first practice with a show in the F1 fanzone, featuring Q&A sessions with the drivers from Aston Martin, Sauber, McLaren, RB and Red Bull before a fan energiser event that includes Dutch party act Snollebollekes.

This will lead into both practices, plus sessions for all of F1’s support categories (including F1 Academy), before more activities afterwards to keep fans entertained. When track time is done for the day, fans are treated to the Full Throttle Trackshow, which is yet more musical entertainment including dance acts from the circuit, before additional activities that night including access to the F1 Academy paddock.

Music festival approach

Dutch house is a style of electro house music that originates from the Netherlands and the popularity of said genre can be seen at the grand prix every year. On the pre-race grid, for example, there is a DJ playing music to keep fans entertained with one of the popular song choices being ‘Super Max’ in honour of its world champion.

In 2023, Dutch violinist Andrew Rieu even gave a spectacular rendition of the Second Waltz, before DJ La Fuente finished the set by providing a house music style twist on the song.

The music festivities are set to continue in 2024 too, as Zandvoort will host a concert on Friday night which features dance music by Dutch Hour, rock from DI-RECT and a set from DJ Armin Van Buuren. This concert is available to fans who have a three-day ticket or a one-day Super Friday ticket for the Dutch GP.

Eat all of the Dutch delicacies at Zandvoort

Food and partying is almost like the perfect pairing and both come in abundance at the Dutch GP. Whilst listening to the music fans will no doubt be able to get their hands on a stroopwafel, which is a delightful treat in the Netherlands consisting of two thin and round waffle layers with syrup in the middle. It can be eaten hot or cold and is available on practically every corner in Zandvoort.

There is also the popular fritessaus, which is a fries condiment in the Netherlands and it is similar to mayonnaise but a little sweeter - so why not wash it down with a Heineken for the ultimate Dutch experience? All of that will be available during the Dutch GP.

Get a better view from the Ferris Wheel

Suzuka, home of the Japanese GP, has a famous ferris wheel within its grounds but it is not the only track on the F1 calendar to have one. On the outside of Zandvoort’s uniquely banked final corner is a 50-metre high ferris wheel, which offers a spectacular view of the circuit as well as its surrounding grounds.

The track is situated on the coast, so those on the ferris wheel can overlook the beach that faces the North Sea or the town of Zandvoort with each ride lasting approximately 10 minutes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

Take on a virtual Max Verstappen at Zandvoort

Racing simulators are also part of the Super Friday party, as they will be placed at Zandvoort to add a competitive edge to the fan engagement. This is because fans are given the chance to race against a virtual Verstappen around Circuit Zandvoort, but they can also compete against other spectators to see who the quickest driver - bar the F1 grid - is at the track.

Practise your pitstops

Fans can also feel part of the action through the pitstop challenges, where they are challenged to service a car as quickly as they can. Compete against other spectators to see who is best equipped to join an F1 pitcrew! Will you claim a new record, or will you leave with a newfound respect for the teams who set sub-two-second times while under an infinite amount of added pressure?

Easy routes to the track

What makes Zandvoort so good is also its accessibility and many international fans can arrive at the track in no time at all. That’s because the circuit is situated just 16.3 miles from Amsterdam airport, where public transport links are available between the two places making travel extremely simple.

That simplicity is added by the fact that, in typical Dutch fashion, many people cycle the final five to 10km to the circuit from the parking zones, while trains and buses are also available. This means traffic jams are very minimal, while there is also the benefit of making the race greener too which is in line with F1’s target to be net-zero by 2030.

Zandvoort is just a stone’s throw away from the country’s capital

One of the things fans consider when choosing a grand prix to attend is how close the circuit is to a nearby city. And how close Zandvoort is to the centre of Amsterdam is a big pull factor for the Dutch GP because, when not at the circuit, fans can easily go touristing in the capital city of the Netherlands.

So why not kill two birds with one trip? Instead of attending a grand prix where one has no option but to stay local, why not explore a little more of the country as well? And that is what Zandvoort offers, as a train ride from the town to Amsterdam-Centraal lasts for just 30 minutes.

But, Amsterdam is not the only beautiful city in the Netherlands and Rotterdam plus The Hague are both within a 90-minutes’ drive of Circuit Zandvoort. So, fans can quite easily undertake a lot of fun exploring while attending the Dutch GP.

