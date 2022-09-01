Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Next / F1 to extend practice at Japanese, USA GPs for tyre testing
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Dutch F1 fans won't repeat 'embarrassing' behaviour, says organisers

Dutch Grand Prix organisers are confident that there will be no repeat of the ‘embarrassing’ behaviour of some ‘Orange Army’ fans that marred this year’s Formula 1 race in Austria.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Dutch F1 fans won't repeat 'embarrassing' behaviour, says organisers

F1 chiefs have been looking at ramping up security and working with promoters to eradicate the sexual harassment, homophobia and racism from some Dutch fans that was on display at the Red Bull Ring in July.

However, there have been ongoing incidents - with fans having been spotted burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise in Hungary this year.

Ahead of a sell-out 100,000 crowd at Zandvoort this weekend, there will inevitably be a close scrutiny on how Verstappen’s loyal followers behave.

Opinion: F1 must act hard on abuse - no fan should ever attend a GP and not want to go back

But Dutch GP sporting director Jan Lammers says he has absolutely no concerns about the situation – and thinks the small minority who ruined things for many in Austria will probably be too ‘embarrassed’ to return to an F1 event.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Lammers said: “I think this year we will prove that Austria was an incident only initiated by some individuals. It was maybe just tens of people that just went a bit over the top: group behaviour and all that.

“So I think those particular fans are already so embarrassed that they might even stay at home, or they've been set straight by their friends and family. That was embarrassing. And that's not how we know the Orange Army.

“During the Olympics and soccer, the Orange fans are usually known for their sense of humour. They don't take themselves too seriously and make a lot of fun. So I really think that the Orange Army are going to be on their best behaviour.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing waving to the fans

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing waving to the fans

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

At last year’s Dutch GP, despite Hamilton being locked in a tight title fight with Verstappen, there was no evidence of fans taking it too far in how they treated other drivers.

Lammers thinks it will be the same thing this weekend, despite there being many more spectators at the venue.

“I think they're going to show that what they're really made of,” he said. “What we saw in Austria, that's not a real race fan.

“In the past, we've had the battle between Lewis and Max and I think we welcome them well here. Anybody booing anybody, particularly with Lewis, if somebody is booing a seven-time world champion, then you have to wonder yourself what you are made of.

“It's a sporting environment and a sporting family environment, and people should act in a sporting and family way. I often tell it that when our kids go to a party, we tell them, make sure that everybody enjoys it. I think that that focus should be the same here: that everybody makes sure that everybody enjoys it.”

PLUS: How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also singled out praise for the way that Dutch fans behaved last year, having admitted to some worries beforehand.

“Last year was really for sure an incredible event,” he said. “The energy was tremendous and the respect was tremendous.

“I have to tell you the truth....but there was a little bit of doubt of how the Dutch Orange Army could have responded and welcomed the other drivers.

“But actually it was the other way: it was impressive the way that there was a sporting welcome to everyone: from Lewis to the Ferrari drivers to the other ones. So chapeau.

“This is a sign of maturity: maturity that this society needs to move forward. And this is really something that we can really share.”

shares
comments
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off
Previous article

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off
Next article

F1 to extend practice at Japanese, USA GPs for tyre testing

F1 to extend practice at Japanese, USA GPs for tyre testing
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Porsche must decide if it wants to join F1 on our terms Dutch GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche must decide if it wants to join F1 on our terms

Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1

Seidl: New signing Piastri a "perfect fit" for McLaren in F1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

Latest news

Red Bull: Porsche must decide if it wants to join F1 on our terms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Porsche must decide if it wants to join F1 on our terms

Red Bull says the ball is now in Porsche’s court as to whether or not the German manufacturer wants to accept its terms to join forces in Formula 1.

Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move

Helmut Marko says Red Bull will not stand in Pierre Gasly's way to join Alpine in Formula 1 next year so long as "our conditions are met."

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Leclerc fastest in Dutch GP practice on Friday

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the fastest time during Dutch Grand Prix practice at Zandvoort on Friday, round 15 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Sainz in Ferrari 1-2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc tops FP2 ahead of Sainz in Ferrari 1-2

Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with home hero Max Verstappen just eighth.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.