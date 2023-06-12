Clarkson delivers on Alpine F1 Monaco podium promise

The Grand Tour presenter has found F1 hard to steer clear of this season after attending the Bahrain season opener, his first time at a track "in years".

On that occasion, he listed all the teams that he would have cause to support, but gave special mention to Alpine, a team that is based close to him in the Cotswolds.

The Monaco Grand Prix saw Clarkson throw his backing behind the Enstone team, tweeting mid-race: "Come on Alpine. I'll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here."

He also wrote: "Well done Chipping Norton car. Take that Ferrari."

Unaware of the extra pressure resting on his shoulders, Ocon duly held on to become the first driver not from the top three teams to feature on the podium this season.

As Ocon took the chequered flag, Clarkson added: "Well done Alpine. I owe you many Hawkstones."

Now Clarkson has come good on his word, arriving at the Alpine factory with his Lamborghini tractor and a trailer full of his own Hawkstone Beer alongside Clarkson's Farm co-star Caleb Cooper.

Taking to social media, Alpine welcomed the refreshing delivery, saying: "Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson."

Not one to want to miss an opportunity, Clarkson also made use of his access to the Alpine F1 car to place his brew’s branding on the A523.

The former Top Gear presenter launched his beer and cider brand in 2021 using ingredients grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton.

The farm was the subject of another Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, which debuted in 2021 and followed his journey running a 1,000-acre farm. It was followed by a second series this year.

Alpine previously featured on an episode of Top Gear when it was still known as Renault, with Clarkson's co-presenter Richard Hammond testing the two-time championship winning R25 around Silverstone Circuit.

Jeremy Clarkson with Alpine team members Photo by: Alpine