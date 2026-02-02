Skip to main content
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing

Horner: "I have unfinished business in F1", targets project that can "win"

Christian Horner has signalled his intention to return to Formula 1 as rumours link him with a minor shareholding at Alpine

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Former Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has given his clearest indication yet that he is keen to return to the series, declaring he has "unfinished business" with F1.

Under Horner's reign, Red Bull achieved two periods of dominance and won eight drivers' titles, four apiece for Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, as well as six constructors' championships. But last July, the 52-year-old paid the price for a downward slide in performance as part of a deeper political battle behind the scenes at Red Bull, with the brand's Austrian management replacing Horner with Racing Bulls team boss Laurent Mekies.

Speaking at the European Motor Show in Dublin on Saturday, Horner gave his clearest indication yet that he plans to return to F1 if the circumstances are right.

"I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula 1," he was quoted by PA. "It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish. But, I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win. I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do.

“I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built. I had 21 incredible years in Formula 1. I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners.

“I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now. So, I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they share that desire. I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything.”

Alpine is rumoured to be Horner's best bet at an F1 return

Alpine is rumoured to be Horner's best bet at an F1 return

Photo by: TWJB Photography

Ever since his exit, speculation has been rife about Horner’s potential return to F1, with it understood that he is free to join any of Red Bull's rivals from the spring onwards.

With Horner known to be keen on some sort of equity stake in his next project, his best chance appears to be gathering a group of investors to acquire a shareholding in a team that is looking to sell.

The best option as it stands is Alpine, where minority shareholder Otro Capital is keen to offload its 24% stake in the team and has been in contact with Horner in recent weeks. Horner could also wait it out and see how the 2026 season unfolds as other opportunities might emerge.

Horner confirmed he has been exploring options up and down the grid and said it was "flattering" to hear rumours connecting him to the likes of Alpine, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

"What has been fascinating is that I stepped out of Red Bull on July 8, and this is the first time I have actually spoken to anyone [in the media]," he claimed. "I have been going to every single Formula 1 team, which has ranged from the back of the grid, to the middle of the grid, and to the front of the grid.

"And there just seems to be an appetite as to: ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’ The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway. It is very flattering to keep being associated with all of these different teams."

