Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Why Masi's F1 future is the next big decision facing the FIA
Formula 1 News

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

McLaren Formula 1 CEO Zak Brown says 2021 was a "very successful year" for the Woking outfit despite falling to fourth in the constructors' championship behind Ferrari.

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth

McLaren continued its resurgence in 2020 by claiming third in the championship and scoring two podiums with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr but couldn't hang onto that position in 2021 as Ferrari swung back after several lean years of its own.

But despite dropping a position in the championship, Brown thinks 2021 was still a landmark year for the Woking team, and not just because of Daniel Ricciardo's shock win in Monza, McLaren's first grand prix victory in nine long years.

"This year we wanted to close the gap to the front, and we've done that," Brown said at an end-of-year roundtable.

"We've scored more points per race than we did last year, we had more podiums than last year, we got our great 1-2 at Monza, we had our pole in Russia.

"Unfortunately, we slipped to fourth. I think that shows the nature of how competitive this sport is.

"Pitstops are much, much improved. Everything that we set out at the beginning of the season to continue to get towards the front, we've hit every single one of those KPIs that we set out other than the constructors' championship.

"I think we need to look back on the year and see it as a very successful year and continue to build on that on our journey to hopefully get back to competing for the world championship in a few years' time."

Off the track the team also found stability, the McLaren Group raising £550m of fresh investment over the summer after being hit by severe financial woes during the pandemic.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The equity raise followed a sale and leaseback of its McLaren Technology Centre in Woking and, in late 2020, the sale of 15% of the race team to US sports investment group MSP Sport Capital.

That financial boost allows McLaren to run at F1's budget cap and invest in its ageing infrastructure. A new windtunnel is one of several planned upgrades currently under construction, although McLaren will only be able to start reaping the benefits of its investment plan on the long term.

"I think we're definitely on track in every aspect," Brown commented.

"We've got all the people in place, they're all very much committed and signed up for the long term, whether that's racing car drivers or team principals or engineers or car designers.

"I'm really happy with our people, which is what is first and foremost important.

"As everyone knows, we had challenges last year financially and those have all been resolved.

"We're now deploying maximum resources to get caught up on our technical infrastructure and we're running at the budget cap, the windtunnel is under heavy construction as we speak, we've got new engineering trucks, we've got a new simulator coming.

"We've got lots of investment, so we're financially very healthy, so that's all behind us.

"And then this year on-track, we just want to continue each year until we have our infrastructure in place, which unfortunately really won't be until the '24 season, because our wind tunnel will be online in another 18 months, and that's when you start developing the '24 car.

"We'll make the best with what we have until '24, when we can say we've got everything that we need."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Masi's F1 future is the next big decision facing the FIA
Previous article

Why Masi's F1 future is the next big decision facing the FIA
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years
Formula 1

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

McLaren More
McLaren
Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more
Formula 1

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more

McLaren ‘adamantly opposed’ to cost cap raise for sprint race damage Bahrain GP
Formula 1

McLaren ‘adamantly opposed’ to cost cap raise for sprint race damage

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Latest news

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: 2021 a "very successful year" despite McLaren's drop to fourth

Why Masi's F1 future is the next big decision facing the FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Masi's F1 future is the next big decision facing the FIA

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin appoints Mike Krack as F1 team principal

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Plus

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Plus

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as STUART CODLING finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton Plus

The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a remarkable champion

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Plus

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Autosport heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Plus

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Plus

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. MARK GALLAGHER ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Plus

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. PAT SYMONDS explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.