Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin explains nightclub situation after video emerges on social media Next / Russell to start Mercedes duties straight after Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Teams given extra preparation time for Brazilian GP after F1 freight delays

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

The FIA has altered Formula 1's sporting rules for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend to grant the teams additional preparation time after the championship's post-Mexican GP freight delays.

Teams given extra preparation time for Brazilian GP after F1 freight delays

On Wednesday, it emerged that some teams were still waiting for their freight to arrive in Brazil and the FIA has now moved to give all squads more time that usual to submit their cars for scrutineering ahead of the race at Interlagos.

F1's sporting rules usually require this process and the accompanying paperwork to be completed no later than 18 hours before first practice.

But in light of the transportation problems that have followed the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is understood to have most impacted the McLaren, Haas, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari teams, the governing body has granted an additional 15 hours for the teams to complete the scrutineering process.

A Brazilian GP stewards document announcing the decision stated: "In accordance with Art 25.2 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, the Stewards hereby give a waiver to all Competitors in the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix from the time limit in Art 25.1 and require that each Competitor be required to carry out initial scrutineering of his cars and submit the duly completed declaration no later than three (3) hours before the start of P1."

The change to the pre-event scrutineering process have been made in the expectation that the change will mean there will be no need to alter the timetabled F1 track sessions for this weekend

When asked about the freight delays by Motorsport.com, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said the missing cargo had arrived in Brazil but was still yet to arrive at the track when he was speaking at just past midday at Interlagos.

Lorries delivering equipment to the track

Lorries delivering equipment to the track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"The guys just have to work through the night, that's the only thing you can do," he said of how the situation would be resolved at Haas.

"I don't know if they need to work through the night, but it will be for sure a late night, and all the rest with the regulations has been changed as of this morning – that the curfew and the scrutineering times that has been all adjusted.

"We can still do the event as planned, not change the timetable of the event.

"That's the plan, and I think that's achievable now.

"I just know about our stuff – that is in Brazil, I don't know the other people's stuff.

"I think everything is here now in Brazil, it's just a question of a few hours away from the race track."

Autosport has approached the FIA for further explanation regarding possible changes to the curfew rules for team operations at Interlagos this weekend, as a further potential knock-on impact of the freight delays.

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin explains nightclub situation after video emerges on social media
Previous article

Mazepin explains nightclub situation after video emerges on social media
Next article

Russell to start Mercedes duties straight after Abu Dhabi GP

Russell to start Mercedes duties straight after Abu Dhabi GP
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of Verstappen Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of Verstappen

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: 2007 title fight with Hamilton and Raikkonen "not well managed" by McLaren

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus
Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP: Hamilton tops qualifying ahead of Verstappen

Honda ‘cannot believe’ streak of Mercedes F1 engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda ‘cannot believe’ streak of Mercedes F1 engine penalties

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.