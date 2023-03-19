Bottas to drive 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner at Adelaide Motorsport Festival
Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas will drive the 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden VF Commodore Australian Supercar at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival later this month.
Alfa Romeo racer Bottas has dabbled with categories beyond F1 in recent times, with the Finn contesting a variety of rallies in World Rally Championship machinery since 2019.
He also conducted a private test of the spec Extreme E car alongside double Formula E title winner Jean-Eric Vergne and nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb.
Bottas also participated in the 2023 Race of Champions in January alongside compatriot and two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen.
Now, he will demonstrate the V8 Holden Commodore - as shared by the victorious duo of Will Davison and Jonathon Webb at Bathurst in 2016 - at the Victoria Park motorsport showcase on 26 March.
Also of note for his run, Bottas will be guided by seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and triple Supercars champion Craig Lowndes.
In turn, the Australian will then have a go in F1 machinery as he is listed to drive a 1986 Benetton B186, which won the Mexican GP courtesy of Gerhard Berger.
Ten-time GP winner Bottas is also set to drive the European Touring Car Championship-winning Group A Alfa Romeo GTV touring car as previously raced by 1980 F1 champion Alan Jones.
Bottas will also meet fans and participate in a Q&A hosted by GP Racing columnist Mark Gallagher.
Meanwhile ex-F1 driver Stefan Johansson will demo a 1985 Ferrari 156/85.
Stefan Johansson, Ferrari 156/85
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Further Festival highlights include:
- 1989 Leyton House CG891, as designed by Adrien Newey
- 2022 Triple Eight Holden Commodore ZB, the final Holden to a win a Supercars race
- 1979 BMW M1 Procar, run by ex-McLaren boss Ron Dennis’ Project 4 operation
- 1971 McLaren M8E CanAm car, marking the 60th anniversary of McLaren
- 1992 Brabham BT60B, the final F1 car to wear the Brabham name
- 1988 Arrows A10B, as designed by Ross Brawn
- Arrows AX3, three-seater F1 car
- 2020 Hyundai Kona EV rally car, as driven by Hayden Paddon
Sainz had “big moments” with unpredictable Ferrari in Saudi GP qualifying
Ocon met with FIA over Bahrain F1 penalties
