Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" on Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic issues Next / Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying

By:

Valtteri Bottas says a switch back to a higher mileage power unit ahead of Abu Dhabi Formula 1 qualifying cost him at least 0.2 seconds, leaving him sixth on the grid.

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Bottas finished over nine tenths of a second off pole-sitter Max Verstappen's lap time in Q3 as Red Bull took a surprise pole position ahead of Mercedes, which had led FP2 and FP3 with Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton could only finish three-tenths of a second behind Verstappen, but will line up alongside his title rival on the front row on the grid for Sunday's title decider in Abu Dhabi.

Bottas was also outqualified by Lando Norris, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr in Q3, with the Finn explaining that he felt he "hit a laptime limit" during qualifying.

"In Q2, I think I did my best laptime and I could never improve that," Bottas told the written media at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday evening.

"It felt like the more I tried, it felt like the set-up didn't have any more in it.

"I went for a quite soft set-up mechanically and I feel it's really good for the race, and I was hoping it should still be OK for the quali. But the grip was improving quite a lot. so that's one thing.

"We had to change to an older PU for today, which I knew that it was, compared to yesterday, at least two tenths."

Bottas said Mercedes felt "more confident with this PU for the reliability", reasoning the decision to make the switch.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One of the tactics Red Bull used to great effect in Q3 was to get Perez to tow Verstappen, giving him a straight-line speed gain that helped his charge to pole ahead of Hamilton.

Bottas said Mercedes had not given any consideration to tow tactics in Abu Dhabi as "normally it can go wrong, for at least one of the drivers."

Bottas added: "We just focused on the outlaps and being in a good rhythm. But, to be honest, Red Bull found a bit more in Q3 than we thought they would, so that was a bit of a surprise.

"We just tried to stick in the plan, but it worked for them today."

Both Bottas and teammate Hamilton will start on the medium compound tyre on Sunday, while Verstappen and Perez will line up on softs.

Asked by Autosport if Mercedes gave any consideration to starting on softs, Bottas said: "Since FP3, the plan has always been to start on the medium.

"We think it's better for us. At least the first pit window is going to be quite a bit bigger so, if we want to or need to go long, that's an opportunity.

"If you're on the soft, they will start degrading pretty quickly."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" on Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic issues
Previous article

Alonso: F1 race direction "too soft" on Abu Dhabi GP qualifying traffic issues
Next article

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22
Formula E

McLaren: No decisions on Formula E or WEC programmes until early ’22

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Mad Max" F1 narrative driven by "Mercedes media machine"

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure Qatar GP
Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement Qatar GP
Formula 1

Bottas hit with three-place Qatar GP grid penalty for yellow flag infringement

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't plan to start Abu Dhabi GP on soft tyres

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn and Symonds set to quit F1 roles in 2022

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner says "insane" driving, not tow, behind Verstappen's F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Plus

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
4 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale Plus

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why.

Formula 1
20 h
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.