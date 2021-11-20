Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal in Qatar Next / Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying

By:

Valtteri Bottas says he was left confused about where his pace disappeared to on Saturday, as he ended up third on the grid for Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying

The Finn had made a strong start to the weekend in Friday practice, and was again on top of the standings in Saturday morning’s final session before qualifying.

However, he said that from the start of the day’s running he had not felt as comfortable as before with his car – and that explained why he couldn’t match team-mate Lewis Hamilton who took pole position.

“It's been a good weekend so far, until the qualifying for me,” said Bottas.

“I felt really comfortable and strong in the car, but I don't know what's happened overnight.

“I could feel in FP3 that the wind was different to yesterday. I was still fastest, but I had to push a lot, and so I knew that I really couldn't find much more.

“And in quali, I struggled quite a bit, especially in Turn 1. I struggled to get the tyres ready, unlike yesterday evening.

“We need to have a look. Honestly, I tried my best but I’m a little bit confused about what happened with the car overnight.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Bottas felt his car was worse than Friday, Hamilton said a late-night session with his engineers at the Losail circuit had transformed his feel inside the Mercedes.

“Yesterday was a really difficult day for me actually,” he said after grabbing pole position.

“On Thursday and Friday, I wasn't feeling too well. So I really struggled throughout practice and I was just off yesterday.

“I really had to dig deep. I was here until midnight last night working with the engineers, who also always work so late as they're just such hard workers, and found a lot of areas in which I can improve.

“We made some changes for P3 and it seemed to work, and then of course, you've got to try and carry that through into qualifying.

“But I'm so grateful for the timings that they put us out on track. We didn't have any traffic and then just that last lap was beautiful. It was a really sweet lap.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal in Qatar
Previous article

Verstappen: Red Bull struggling more than normal in Qatar
Next article

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying Qatar GP
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call Qatar GP
Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes has "not seen Bottas as relaxed as he is now" in F1 Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mercedes has "not seen Bottas as relaxed as he is now" in F1

Mercedes unsure ‘oddball’ one-stop F1 strategy would have worked Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure ‘oddball’ one-stop F1 strategy would have worked

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

The Mercedes rear wing marks behind Red Bull's suspicions Qatar GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes rear wing marks behind Red Bull's suspicions

Hamilton feeling ‘a little bit slow’ after Qatar F1 Friday practice Qatar GP
Formula 1

Hamilton feeling ‘a little bit slow’ after Qatar F1 Friday practice

Latest news

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari changes Leclerc's F1 chassis after discovering crack

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 racing rules "not clear" after FIA briefing post-Brazil clash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
6 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
22 h
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.