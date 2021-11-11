Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen would ‘absolutely’ use #1 if he wins F1 world title Next / Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Formula 1 News

Bottas admits he could have done a "better job" in F1 Mexican GP start

By:

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that he could have done a better job in blocking Max Verstappen off the start in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix.

Bottas admits he could have done a "better job" in F1 Mexican GP start

The Finn did not get away brilliantly from pole position in Mexico City last weekend, as Verstappen, who started right behind him, was able to drag up alongside him down a gap left on the outside of the track.

That opening was enough to allow Verstappen to outbrake Bottas and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the first corner, and snatch a lead he would hold on to until the end of the race.

Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff both expressed some annoyance at the way that Bottas had left a gap for Verstappen.

However, on the Monday after the race, Hamilton toned down his remarks by posting praise for the job that Bottas has done for the Mercedes team this year.

Speaking in Brazil on Thursday, Bottas said that, having watched replays on the run to the first corner, there were things he could have done differently – but he says there is no guarantee that it would have stopped Verstappen taking the lead.

"If I'm very honest to myself, it's easy to say afterwards probably I could have done things different," he explained.

"But in that moment, I thought I was making the right decisions. If I get to relive the moment, maybe there was a way to block Max, or prevent him going outside, and maybe he would have had the chance to go inside. I don't know.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"It's one of these things. But at the moment, I tried my best and that's all that I can do. And I've obviously watched the videos.

"If I would be in the same situation again, maybe I could do a better job. Maybe not."

While the Mexico race was a disappointment for Bottas, he thinks the pace he showed to snatch pole position does at least give him encouragement about what it possible in the final four races.

"It was a good Saturday in Mexico and I feel like if we got a pole in Mexico, I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to fight for that in these last few races," he said.

"So absolutely that should be the goal. But here you know, it's a bit of a different weekend format, and we also need to focus quite a bit for Sunday."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen would ‘absolutely’ use #1 if he wins F1 world title
Previous article

Verstappen would ‘absolutely’ use #1 if he wins F1 world title
Next article

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi

Norris has discussed racing together with MotoGP legend Rossi
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Honda ‘cannot believe’ streak of Mercedes F1 engine penalties Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Honda ‘cannot believe’ streak of Mercedes F1 engine penalties

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022
MotoGP

Suzuki rules out Alpine F1 boss Brivio's MotoGP return for 2022

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Mexican GP Plus
Formula 1

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: constant pressure of one-year F1 contracts was too much

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Latest news

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" in Brazil qualifying

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Not a big shock’ to trail Hamilton in Brazil F1 qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.