Ben Hunt: How a McLaren victory felt like a defeat

Damned if they do. Damned if they don't. After weeks of missed opportunities and subsequent scrutiny into how it fluffed their lines, McLaren finally did it.

Its 1-2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix should have been the crowning moment to show its opponents and critics alike it is back at the top.

It would have been entirely justified. Brilliantly quick, seemingly at every track and in every weather conditions, under the excellent stewardship of Andrea Stella, the team looks the real deal.

Yes, Piastri's first victory in F1 will be applauded. As too should the fact the team recorded its first maximum points finish since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix when Lando Norris was again second behind an Australian driver, on that occasion it was Daniel Ricciardo.

But the closing laps of the race around the Hungaroring have raised some questions that require urgent attention at its MTC headquarters. Tackling them head on is the only way it can truly make progress.

At the centre, it must analyse the behaviour of Norris and his race engineer Will Joseph. Norris, who had started on pole before dropping behind his McLaren team-mate on the opening lap, was promoted to the lead as he undercut Piastri in the pitstops. Norris stopped on lap 45 while Piastri was called in on lap 47 and returned to the track behind the Brit.

Watch: Piastri Takes The Win in Tension Filled F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Reaction

The McLaren pitwall issued Norris with an instruction to switch positions with Piastri when he had an opportunity. Only Norris was defiant and hit back on the radio with a rebuttal saying he would only swap once Piastri caught him up, and subsequently sped up.

As the laps ticked down, the messages between Norris and Joseph become increasingly toe-curling, as the latter pleaded to his driver. There is even a hint of emotional blackmail.

"Okay Lando, 10 laps to go," said Joseph. "Just remember every Sunday morning meeting we have." This is in relation to the pre-race strategy meeting where the drivers go through each eventuality with the team.

But then things became even more desperate. "Lando, he can't catch you up," said Joseph. "You've proved your point and it really doesn't matter." Norris hit back with: "He's on much quicker tyres. I mean, I would have tried to undercut anyway, if I didn't I would have gotten..." Joseph replied: "I'm trying to protect you, mate. I'm trying to protect you… Lando there are five laps to go. The way to win a championship is not by yourself. You're going to need Oscar and you're going to need the team."

PLUS: The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good

Norris did eventually concede position on lap 68 and allowed Piastri to retake the lead. But it was too late. The damage had been done.

There will be those who say Norris was right to stand his ground. And perhaps he should have done, for it would have shown a ruthlessness that we have seen in multiple world champions, such as Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Sebastian Vettel.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, the McLaren trophy delegate with the trophies on the podium Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Then there are those who will say he was right to follow the team and move aside, albeit should have done so sooner. After all, much of McLaren's strength has come from the harmony within the team. Had he not slowed down and allowed Piastri through, he could have blown a chasm in McLaren.

However, the problem with his defiance and radio exchange with Joseph, the mental strength or petulance (depending on your point of view) he has done the worst of both worlds. He'd undermined Joseph, his behaviour could be perceived to be detrimental to the team's collective effort, plus one wonders how this could impact his reputation.

Ultimately, Norris's actions were embarrassing all round but were a consequence of a strategy call that in hindsight was wrong.

That too needs to be addressed given the focus on its strategic decisions in recent races. Was this another gaff and sparked the chain of unfortunate events? Upon realising its mistake, was it now trying to atone for the error by asking Norris and Piastri to swap places in the hope of a correction?

All of which needs answering, as too does why it put their strategist on the podium as part of the presentation process? This was a victory, but it felt hollow, almost fortuitous, when it should not have done.

Nevertheless, as the debrief begins ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the positive thinkers will insist McLaren will learn. It is all part of the process as they return to winning ways - on a regular basis - and the pressure that it brings. A learning experience if you like, providing of course, those missed points do not cost Norris a world championship.

