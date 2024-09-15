All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Bearman knew Hamilton “wasn’t going to put me in a wall” in Azerbaijan battle

Briton took his first points for Haas in second substitute appearance of 2024, after Mercedes legend Hamilton had battled by late on

Alex Kalinauckas Oleg Karpov
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Haas driver Ollie Bearman says he sensed MercedesLewis Hamilton “wasn’t going to put me in a wall” during their late battle in Formula 1’s 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bearman had been leading Hamilton up the order to the fringes of the points for 23 laps during the second half of the Baku race, where they were both ultimately boosted to points-scoring positions by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashing on the race’s penultimate tour.

As the final 10 laps commenced and Bearman chased Franco Colapinto’s Williams ahead, Hamilton pounced at Turn 1 to finally get by, with the rookie defending determinedly before losing out on the tightening exit for the 90-degree left-hander and demote his younger compatriot.

Read Also:

“Well, you know when you go around the outside that he’s going to leave you space which is a nice feeling,” Bearman said when asked about Hamilton’s move by Autosport.

“Like in Turn 1, I knew that he wasn’t going to put me in a wall which is a bit less sure with some other drivers.

“That’s a nice feeling and it’s always very clean but hard when I was racing him.”

Bearman had rejoined from his sole pitstop a few seconds ahead of Hamilton and their gap, per the former, was “like a yo-yo quite a lot” – the Mercedes being very close once they had cleared Esteban Ocon and Zhou Guanyu – before the latter was able to close in and pass.

“I was really pushing hard for some laps to overtake Franco and my tyres were getting really hot,” Bearman added.

“It was exactly at that point that he pounced on me and could overtake me quite easily.

“After that, I needed a few laps and I caught him back up and was almost catching the DRS again.

“It’s annoying that I let him overtake but you can’t make little mistakes with a guy like that behind.”

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Bearman ended up 10th after he and Hamilton passed Nico Hulkenberg in the aftermath of the Perez/Sainz shunt, as they reacted better to the green flag board ahead while Hulkenberg slowed – worried his car was damaged after hitting debris from the shunt.

This followed Hulkenberg clipping the wall on the approach to Turn 15 and, fearing he had picked up a puncture with the same wheel that later hit the debris, subsequently fell behind Colapinto on the next lap, before he lost the extra places in the aftermath of the late crash.

“It went green again and I managed to get him with Lewis,” Bearman explained.

“It was an overtake. I’m sorry for him. He had a problem to lose the position also to Franco, but I’m happy to take the point.”

Bearman felt that achievement was “definitely cool”, following his seventh place in Jeddah as a late stand-in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

He added: “It was a tough race. I wasn’t running in the points until the end because of the crash in front.

“The car was really fast and, in all honesty, I was really fast as well, I just lost a lot of time in the first stint just not driving very fast. I was just saving the tyres too much and that was not really necessary.

“I took too much of the experience from FP2 into the race but the track is so different in the race that you can almost forget the long runs from FP2 and start again. I put that down to experience.”

Watch: Piastri's Perfect Performance - F1 Azerbaijan GP Race Reaction

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Colapinto hopes Baku points prove he 'deserves' F1 seat
Next article Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Bearman's Haas F1 debut

Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Bearman's Haas F1 debut

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Bearman's Haas F1 debut
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
More from
Oliver Bearman
Bearman "an idiot" for error which cost Azerbaijan Q3 spot

Bearman "an idiot" for error which cost Azerbaijan Q3 spot

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bearman "an idiot" for error which cost Azerbaijan Q3 spot
Bearman vows 'low risk' approach to Haas debut

Bearman vows 'low risk' approach to Haas debut

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bearman vows 'low risk' approach to Haas debut
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
The blessing and curse in Bearman’s second 2024 substitute appearance

The blessing and curse in Bearman’s second 2024 substitute appearance

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The blessing and curse in Bearman’s second 2024 substitute appearance
Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

Latest news

Power explains "strange" seat belt problem that thwarted IndyCar title hopes

Power explains "strange" seat belt problem that thwarted IndyCar title hopes

INDY IndyCar
Nashville
Power explains "strange" seat belt problem that thwarted IndyCar title hopes
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap Watkins Glen error

Van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap Watkins Glen error

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
Van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap Watkins Glen error
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Alonso played designer in Aston’s new limited edition special
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe