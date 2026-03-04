Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Formula 1
Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Feature
MotoGP
Thailand GP
The prospect of Marquez and Acosta as team-mates just got spicier after Thai duel

Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Feature
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have
Video
Formula 1 Australian GP

Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

Making an immediate impact in Formula 1 can be extremely tough. As Cadillac and Audi – one a new entity, the other having taken over Sauber – prepare for their debuts, we highlight the best performances by new teams in the history of the championship

Published:

Autosport Retro

Telling the forgotten stories and unearthing the hidden gems from years gone by.

In the latest of Autosport’s Top 10s, host Kevin Turner selects the 10 best world championship debuts by teams, while renowned F1 journalist and author Maurice Hamilton decides whether or not he agrees with the ranking.

For this list, we have focused on the very first grand prix for each team, rather than the whole season. We have excluded constructors that were well established when the world championship began in 1950, so no Alfa Romeo (1-2-3 on its debut) or Ferrari (second at Monaco).

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have
Next article Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Top Comments

Latest news

Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Formula 1
Autosport Explains video: How the new F1 cars will challenge the drivers

Top 10 F1 team debuts

Feature
Formula 1
Top 10 F1 team debuts

MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP admits Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned

Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships

Formula 1
Inside the strategy system that's won 20 F1 world championships