Autosport Retro video: Top 10 F1 team debuts

In the latest of Autosport’s Top 10s, host Kevin Turner selects the 10 best world championship debuts by teams, while renowned F1 journalist and author Maurice Hamilton decides whether or not he agrees with the ranking.

For this list, we have focused on the very first grand prix for each team, rather than the whole season. We have excluded constructors that were well established when the world championship began in 1950, so no Alfa Romeo (1-2-3 on its debut) or Ferrari (second at Monaco).