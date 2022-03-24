Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How new F1 gearbox rule reduces Saudi Arabian GP crash grid penalty jeopardy
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked

McLaren has notched up 12 F1 drivers’ titles and 183 grand prix victories to be the second most successful team in the history of the series.

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked

Bruce McLaren oversaw the team’s F1 world championship debut in 1966 and the New Zealander scored its maiden victory in the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix. Since then, 19 other drivers have taken wins for McLaren and seven have won drivers’ titles.

For the selection of the top 10 McLaren F1 drivers, Autosport has considered the amount of success the drivers scored with the team, the impact they had on McLaren and the circumstances of their time there. We didn’t include their records elsewhere.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner brings us Part 4 of our new podcast series and we're ranking another top 10 drivers, with the help of Karun Chandhok and host Alex Kalinauckas. You can also read the full top 10 list here.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

