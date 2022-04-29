Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Miami GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 American F1 drivers ranked

Formula 1 appears to have finally cracked the United States with three American races lined up in the not too distant future.

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 American F1 drivers ranked

The arrival of the Miami International Autodrome means that the 2022 season will be the first F1 campaign to have two races in North America since 1984. Adding to that, next year welcomes a third stateside race with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Michael Andretti also hopes to enter F1 with his own American team, to join Haas, but the other piece of the jigsaw would surely be an American driver.

Excluding the Indianapolis 500, which counted for the world championship between 1950 and 1960, few American drivers have forged careers in F1. The strong domestic Indycar and NASCAR scenes have meant many aces have stayed at home, but there have been some notable exceptions.

Following our recent series of podcasts based on our chief editor's love of lists, Kevin Turner is back with a bonus top 10. As F1 heads to Miami next week, he's joined by legendary commentator Ian Titchmarsh to look back at the most successful American F1 drivers, with Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas on hosting duties. You can also read the full top 10 American F1 drivers list here.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

