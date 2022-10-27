Autosport Podcast: The questions raised by Audi's Sauber F1 takeover"

Sauber has confirmed that Audi will buy a stake in the company, but we don’t know how much. We know they will begin increasing their stake, but we don’t know when.

Ferrari have a Sauber engine supply deal until the end of 2025, but that means supplying a competing road car manufacturer, and the potential for Audi to gain knowledge of the Ferrari program. Will that be an issue for the team at Maranello?

In the latest Autosport Podcast, F1 editor Matt Kew tries to make sense of the Audi/Sauber tie-up and what it will mean for both parties in the immediate future.






