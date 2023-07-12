Subscribe
Previous / Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Red Bull's latest mid-season Formula 1 driver change is the subject of today's Autosport Podcast following the news Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

The team has acted swiftly after the Dutchman's difficult start to the season, with former McLaren driver Ricciardo returning to a race role.

ANALYSIS: Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Jake Boxall-Legge joins Martyn Lee to discuss the latest F1 driver merry-go-round and why AlphaTauri has decided to act now.

They also assess how de Vries finally earned his F1 shot and what it all means for the remaining AlphaTauri driver, Yuki Tsunoda.

 

shares
comments

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Formula 1
British GP

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect

Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect

Formula 1

Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe