Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

The team has acted swiftly after the Dutchman's difficult start to the season, with former McLaren driver Ricciardo returning to a race role.

ANALYSIS: Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Jake Boxall-Legge joins Martyn Lee to discuss the latest F1 driver merry-go-round and why AlphaTauri has decided to act now.

They also assess how de Vries finally earned his F1 shot and what it all means for the remaining AlphaTauri driver, Yuki Tsunoda.