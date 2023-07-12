Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change
Red Bull's latest mid-season Formula 1 driver change is the subject of today's Autosport Podcast following the news Daniel Ricciardo will replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.
The team has acted swiftly after the Dutchman's difficult start to the season, with former McLaren driver Ricciardo returning to a race role.
ANALYSIS: Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
Jake Boxall-Legge joins Martyn Lee to discuss the latest F1 driver merry-go-round and why AlphaTauri has decided to act now.
They also assess how de Vries finally earned his F1 shot and what it all means for the remaining AlphaTauri driver, Yuki Tsunoda.
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience
Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect
Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect Ricciardo to replace de Vries at AlphaTauri F1 with immediate effect
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change
Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change
Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races
Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races
Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team
Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1
Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.