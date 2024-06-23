All Series
Podcast
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Autosport Podcast: Spanish GP review

The new Autosport Podcast takes a look at all things the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays champagne in celebration at Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays champagne in celebration at Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

F1 travelled to Spain for Round 10 of the 2024 World Championship, and it was a race in Barcelona that told a strangely familar tale.

Max Verstappen took the lead and early control of the race but had to hold on by just two seconds at the finish line as Lando Norris’s McLaren chased down the Red Bull at the end of the race, but just came up short.

Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren join Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast to ask whether Max Verstappen’s flawless execution won him the race, or whether McLaren’s bold strategy and Norris’ poor start lost it for them.

The trio also breakdown the chasing pack, with tension in the Ferrari camp as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc argue post-race over their racecraft, where Mercedes fit in after a podium for Lewis Hamilton, and why Aston Martin and RB struggled with new upgrade packages.

 

