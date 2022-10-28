Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull: F1 cost cap breach penalty "enormous" and "draconian" Next / Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1 - Horner
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Red Bull’s F1 cost cap punishment explained

The FIA has handed Red Bull a $7 million fine and an aerodynamic testing reduction after striking an agreement over its breach of Formula 1's $145m budget cap in 2021.

Autosport Podcast: Red Bull’s F1 cost cap punishment explained

F1’s governing body revealed after the Japanese GP that both Red Bull and Aston Martin were in breach of F1’s financial regulations for 2021, putting them at risk of sanctions.

Red Bull fiercely denied it had broken the budget cap, but entered talks with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement to reach a settlement.

Both Red Bull’s and Aston Martin’s respective penalties have been announced along with the FIA reports on each team’s cost cap breach.

In the latest Autosport podcast, host Martyn Lee gets up to speed with Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb to cover:

• What are the financial and sporting penalties dished out
• How it will impact Red Bull on track
• What this means for team who breach the cost cap in the future

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
Red Bull: F1 cost cap breach penalty "enormous" and "draconian"
Previous article

Red Bull: F1 cost cap breach penalty "enormous" and "draconian"
Next article

Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1 - Horner

Red Bull accepted FIA cost cap breach agreement for good of F1 - Horner

Latest news

Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying

Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City GP.

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Red Bull F1 cost cap penalty “not harsh enough”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has welcomed a successful conclusion to the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap process, but says that Red Bull's penalty was not harsh enough.

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal
General General

France beats Germany to gold in GT Cup as UK wins first medal

Team France clinched the first gold medal of the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games with victory in the GT Cup ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom at Paul Ricard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
2 h
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.