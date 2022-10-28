Autosport Podcast: Red Bull’s F1 cost cap punishment explained

F1’s governing body revealed after the Japanese GP that both Red Bull and Aston Martin were in breach of F1’s financial regulations for 2021, putting them at risk of sanctions.

Red Bull fiercely denied it had broken the budget cap, but entered talks with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement to reach a settlement.

Both Red Bull’s and Aston Martin’s respective penalties have been announced along with the FIA reports on each team’s cost cap breach.

In the latest Autosport podcast, host Martyn Lee gets up to speed with Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb to cover:

• What are the financial and sporting penalties dished out

• How it will impact Red Bull on track

• What this means for team who breach the cost cap in the future

