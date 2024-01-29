Autosport Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Italian fashion house Benetton was officially a Formula 1 constructor for 16 years between 1986 and 2001, with its cars achieving 27 wins and two drivers' world championship titles.
A host of big-name racing drivers passed through Team Witney/Team Enstone between its eras known as Toleman and Renault. While some were on the way up, others were heading in the other direction. But what can't be mistaken is the team's impact on F1 and the legacy it left behind.
Autosport has already produced a top 10 feature, ranking the best drivers for the team during its F1 tenure.
Now Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner is joined by Damien Smith, author of the book 'Benetton: Rebels of Formula 1', to discuss its merits and why the driver who took its first and last wins 11 years apart falls in behind two plucky Britons...
The rise of a new F1 superpower
The rise of a new F1 superpower
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton's F1 turning point
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Latest news
MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’
MotoGP rookie Acosta 'has lived last three years with pressure of expectation'
F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”
F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world's most valuable "sports empires"
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4
BRC gets terrestrial TV deal for first time in six years with ITV4
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia's white elephant?
