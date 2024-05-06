All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Miami Grand Prix review

On his 110th grand prix start, and after 15 podium finishes previous, Lando Norris finally scores his first career victory on the streets of Miami, with it also being McLaren's first win since Monza 2021.

Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position,rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the Autosport Podcast, Bryn Lucas is joined by Alex Kalinauckas to break down the action, including how Norris took advantage of the perfectly timed safety car after Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen clashed.
There's more on Max Verstappen who suffered floor damage from a rare error when cutting the sector 2 chicane, as well as Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz picking up a post-race penalty for hitting Oscar Piastri while trying to pass at the hairpin.
Did Magnussen go too far to defend his team-mate in the sprint after picking up 35 seconds of time penalties? And the midfield battle heats up as RB strong results for both their drivers in the sprint and the grand prix, and Alpine gets its first point of the season.
Be sure to follow the new James Allen on F1 podcast, releasing on the Autosport YouTube and podcast channels on 7 May, with Episode 1 paying tribute to the legacy of the late Ayrton Senna, with last week marking the 30th anniversary of his passing.
Listen in for a sneak peek of an Interview with Manish Pandey, writer and producer of the 2010 movie Senna
 

Previous article McLaren defends itself over "lucky charm" Trump F1 appearance
Next article Perez averted "disaster" with Verstappen in "optimistic" Miami GP F1 start

