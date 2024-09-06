All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part two

Listen here for all the analysis and breakdown of an eventful Italian Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Bryn Lucas is joined again by Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren as they continue their analysis of the Italian Grand Prix.

On this episode, they discuss Kimi Antonelli's exciting F1 debut, with the 18-year-old showing scintillating pace until a crash at the Parabolica on his second hot lap put him in the wall. A promising sign for his talent, a reckless crash on debut, or something else entirely? And what can we expect of the teenager now he's confirmed to be joining Mercedes in 2025?

Also, Kevin Magnussen became the first driver since Romain Grosjean in 2012 to be banned from a Grand Prix after picking up his 11th and 12th penalty points at Monza. But with multiple drivers thinking Magnussen's punishment was too harsh, is it time to look at the penalty point system? 

There's also ialogue on Franco Colaptino's debut for Williams, and whether a young driver race at the end of Abu Dhabi's testing could be viable in the future.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The blessing and curse in Bearman’s second 2024 substitute appearance
Next article Friday's favourite: The V10 beast that still holds the Bahrain track record

Top Comments

Latest news

WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead
Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"

Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano
The unexpected issues that club racers can face

The unexpected issues that club racers can face

NTNL National
The unexpected issues that club racers can face

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe