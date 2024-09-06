Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part two

Bryn Lucas is joined again by Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren as they continue their analysis of the Italian Grand Prix.

On this episode, they discuss Kimi Antonelli's exciting F1 debut, with the 18-year-old showing scintillating pace until a crash at the Parabolica on his second hot lap put him in the wall. A promising sign for his talent, a reckless crash on debut, or something else entirely? And what can we expect of the teenager now he's confirmed to be joining Mercedes in 2025?

Also, Kevin Magnussen became the first driver since Romain Grosjean in 2012 to be banned from a Grand Prix after picking up his 11th and 12th penalty points at Monza. But with multiple drivers thinking Magnussen's punishment was too harsh, is it time to look at the penalty point system?

There's also ialogue on Franco Colaptino's debut for Williams, and whether a young driver race at the end of Abu Dhabi's testing could be viable in the future.