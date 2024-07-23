Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP analysis
Listen here for all the analysis and breakdown of an eventful Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, the McLaren trophy delegate and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A drama-laden Hungarian Grand Prix that resulted in a first Formula 1 victory for Oscar Piastri is discussed on the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast.
Piastri dominated the early stages of the race after getting the jump on McLaren team-mate Lando Norris off the line, but found himself trailing into the closing stages when the papaya team allowed Norris to make his second pitstop before the Australian and undercut ahead.
Norris eventually relented to repeated radio messages asking the position to be redressed, but still closed Max Verstappen's championship lead after the Red Bull driver made contact with Lewis Hamilton and finished fifth behind a resurgent Charles Leclerc.
Joining Steph Wentworth on the podcast are Jake Boxall-Legge and Stuart Coddling to break down why McLaren made the call to pit Norris first, Verstappen's anger on the radio over a strategy that left him undercut by Hamilton, and the 2021 world championship protagonists' latest collision.
