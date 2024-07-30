Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP analysis

It was an intense Belgian Grand Prix, a strategic race at its core that had the surprise of George Russell perfecting a one-stop strategy to leap to the front of the queue and hold off Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri in a dramatic finish...

...Or so we thought. After a couple of checks with the FIA scrutineering department, Russell was disqualified from the race with a car that was underweight by 1.5kg. Alex Kalinauckas and Ronald Vording join Bryn Lucas on the Autosport podcast to break down just how impressive Russell's drive was, why he was ultimately DSQ'd from the race and pondering if Piastri missed another chance at a McLaren victory.

In the aftermath of the race, F1's driver market took some massive steps forward Carlos Sainz announced his contract with Williams for 2025 onwards, whilst Sergio Perez was confirmed to be staying at Red Bull. But is Williams the right, or best, team for Sainz? And should Red Bull have made a different decision, with Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in the wings?