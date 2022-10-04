Autosport Podcast: How Nyck de Vries earned an F1 2023 drive

At last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix we were delighted to see Alex Albon return after an emergency appendectomy and serious complications, ultimately requiring him to be put on a ventilator.

It was because Albon couldn’t drive at Monza that Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight, scoring points with a stunning debut drive. And now Autosport sources expect him to partner Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri next season.

With Autosport's Martyn Lee and Jake Boxall-Legge, we find out about the 60 minute warning he had to ‘suit up’, his circuitous route to F1, and whether that was looking likely before his Monza performance.

We also turn the clock back to explore which other F1 drivers have scored on their debut weekend.

