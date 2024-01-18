Autosport Podcast: F1 tech in 2024
The new Formula 1 season is on the horizon and with it comes new opportunities for each team with new cars and rule tweaks.
As each team prepares for its car launch it is that time of year when optimism is high and interest begins to peak around the biggest talking points of the new season.
Can Red Bull be caught? Which teams will be able to challenge? Plus how will a variety of changes behind the scenes impact each squad’s fortunes?
Jake Boxall-Legge joins Martyn Lee to look ahead at what's changing, and what will stay the same, in F1 from a technical standpoint in 2024.
Latest news
New AlphaTauri F1 name leak suggests end of ‘Racing Bulls’ title
How an Alonso protege is shaping up to take F2 by storm
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success
Livestreaming this weekend: Prototype, GT4 and GT Winter Series from Portimao
The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season
Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60
F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy
Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
