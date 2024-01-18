Autosport Podcast: F1 tech in 2024

As each team prepares for its car launch it is that time of year when optimism is high and interest begins to peak around the biggest talking points of the new season.

Can Red Bull be caught? Which teams will be able to challenge? Plus how will a variety of changes behind the scenes impact each squad’s fortunes?

Jake Boxall-Legge joins Martyn Lee to look ahead at what's changing, and what will stay the same, in F1 from a technical standpoint in 2024.