Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with team-mate Alonso “like a go-kart race” Next / Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP Review

Max Verstappen claimed his first victory as reigning Formula 1 world champion after getting the better of Charles Leclerc in a thrilling battle in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP Review

After the disappointment of a late retirement from the season-opener in Bahrain last weekend due to a vacuum in the fuel system of his Red Bull car, Verstappen bounced back to defeat Leclerc in an enthralling race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Carlos Sainz Jr completed the podium ahead of Sergio Perez, who lost out in the early safety car period having pitted just before it which allowed the three podium finishers to leapfrog him, with George Russell having a lonely race for Mercedes in fifth place.

Lewis Hamilton put in a recovery drive having started in 15th place, but saw his charge limited to 10th place at the finish partly due to missing a pitstop window when the pitlane was closed in a virtual safety car period as both Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo stopped on-track due to separate mechanical problems.

While there was plenty of action on the track, focus about circuit safety regained attention after Mick Schumacher’s heavy qualifying crash which ultimately ruled him out of the race due to car damage.

The entire race weekend was also thrown into doubt by a missile attack on an oil facility close to the Jeddah track during Friday practice, with extensive meetings between F1 bosses, the FIA, Saudi security officials and the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association to discuss the security around the race before agreeing to continue.

Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen and Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas join host Martyn Lee to analyse the Saudi Arabian GP on the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with team-mate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Previous article

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with team-mate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Next article

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility
Load comments

Latest news

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP Review

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with team-mate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with team-mate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
1 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
2 h
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.