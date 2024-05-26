All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

It wasn’t a classic by any means, but on his sixth attempt, Charles Leclerc was finally able to take a Formula 1 victory at home on the streets of Monaco.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc was able to pull away in the late stages of the race from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in third to make it a double podium for the Scuderia.

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast is Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss Leclerc’s excellent performance, a chaotic opening lap that led to both Haas drivers clashing with Sergio Perez and the two Alpine’s coming together before the tunnel.

Also, should Red Bull be concerned about what Max Verstappen called “a fundamental problem” with its car as he had to settle for sixth?

Elsewhere, Williams picked up points for the first time this season via Alex Albon’s ninth place, and is Aston Martin going backwards after its latest upgrade package?

 

