Autosport Podcast: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix review

There were multiple leaders and battles throughout the field, with incidents and penalties ultimately deciding the podium order.

The world champion endured a penalty for clashing with Leclerc on the first lap and had to drive around damage picked up in another incident with Mercedes driver George Russell, but still went on to take his 18th win of the season.

Team-mate Sergio Perez was embroiled in a last lap tussle with Leclerc for second, the Ferrari man snatching second in a surprise dive at Turn 14.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll completed the top five for Alpine and Aston Martin respectively.

Martyn Lee is joined by Filip Cleeren in Las Vegas, plus Jake Boxall-Legge and Sam Hall.