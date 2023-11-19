Autosport Podcast: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen notched up yet another Formula 1 victory in Las Vegas, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to claim a record 20th win in a season for Red Bull.
There were multiple leaders and battles throughout the field, with incidents and penalties ultimately deciding the podium order.
The world champion endured a penalty for clashing with Leclerc on the first lap and had to drive around damage picked up in another incident with Mercedes driver George Russell, but still went on to take his 18th win of the season.
Team-mate Sergio Perez was embroiled in a last lap tussle with Leclerc for second, the Ferrari man snatching second in a surprise dive at Turn 14.
Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll completed the top five for Alpine and Aston Martin respectively.
Martyn Lee is joined by Filip Cleeren in Las Vegas, plus Jake Boxall-Legge and Sam Hall.
Latest news
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia 'very scared' in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?
Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver? Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains 'mapping 8' message
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title 'stolen' by bad tyre in Qatar GP
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP
The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari
The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
How Andretti's involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
