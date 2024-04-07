All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Max Verstappen and Red Bull returned to Formula 1 winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix with another dominant display.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, leave the podium with their trophies

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The squad's miserable Australian adventure appeared a distant memory as the Bulls charged to a 1-2 result that never seriously looked in doubt.

The latest edition of the Autosport Podcast discusses Red Bull's race, along with various other key talking points from the Japanese weekend.

Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren join host Bryn Lucas to also examine another podium result for Carlos Sainz, as well as a sixth-place finish for Fernando Alonso that the Aston Martin driver rated as one of his top-five F1 performances.

The opening-lap clash between Alexander Albon and Daniel Ricciardo is also dissected, including the impact it has on a Williams team that has already been battling a shortage of parts.

Meanwhile, McLaren might be performing well on track, but there is plenty of intrigue away from it with technical director David Sanchez departing after just three months, and this is also discussed on the podcast.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Marko: Perez improved F1 form because 2025 contract talks are at stake
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Latest news

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus

SUP Supercars
Taupō Super400
Brodie Kostecki to make shock return to Supercars for Erebus
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Stroll's top speed radio rant triggered by F1 tyre offset, says Aston Martin
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe