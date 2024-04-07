Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Max Verstappen and Red Bull returned to Formula 1 winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix with another dominant display.
Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The squad's miserable Australian adventure appeared a distant memory as the Bulls charged to a 1-2 result that never seriously looked in doubt.
The latest edition of the Autosport Podcast discusses Red Bull's race, along with various other key talking points from the Japanese weekend.
Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren join host Bryn Lucas to also examine another podium result for Carlos Sainz, as well as a sixth-place finish for Fernando Alonso that the Aston Martin driver rated as one of his top-five F1 performances.
The opening-lap clash between Alexander Albon and Daniel Ricciardo is also dissected, including the impact it has on a Williams team that has already been battling a shortage of parts.
Meanwhile, McLaren might be performing well on track, but there is plenty of intrigue away from it with technical director David Sanchez departing after just three months, and this is also discussed on the podcast.
