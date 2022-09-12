Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Autosport Podcast: F1 Italian Grand Prix review

With Max Verstappen's Italian Grand Prix victory, the Formula 1 race at Monza came to a controversial conclusion under the safety car - but it wasn't the only controversial moment.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Italian Grand Prix review

Multple penalties yielded a topsy-turvy grid that the teams and drivers were left waiting for until Saturday evening, but home hero Charles Leclerc still took pole despite the pace of Red Bull.

Although Leclerc pounced on the opportunity to pit during an early virtual safety car, converting his run into a two-stop, Verstappen had seemed too fast to deal with despite the late tyre off-set.

When Daniel Ricciardo came to a stop between both Lesmo corners, it prompted a safety car - but confusion reigned as it initially picked up George Russell, and the lack of pace in getting everything in order meant the race ended behind the Aston Martin Vantage.

Did the safety car deny a final shoot-out between Verstappen and Leclerc, and was it possible to get the race restarted?

Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb to discuss the race and explore the key talking points as the F1 season now enters its final six races.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 
shares
comments
