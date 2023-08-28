Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen stunned his home crowd by charging to a ninth consecutive Formula 1 victory in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix amid mixed conditions.
The reigning world champion continued Red Bull's streak of success after shrugging off the poor weather and a red flag at the Dutch coastal circuit.
Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the podium.
PLUS: How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
To recap all the events of the race, Matt Kew joins live from the Netherlands alongside Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb talking to host Martyn Lee about how the action panned out at Zandvoort.
Latest news
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.