Subscribe
Previous / How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen stunned his home crowd by charging to a ninth consecutive Formula 1 victory in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix amid mixed conditions.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

The reigning world champion continued Red Bull's streak of success after shrugging off the poor weather and a red flag at the Dutch coastal circuit.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the podium.

PLUS: How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

To recap all the events of the race, Matt Kew joins live from the Netherlands alongside Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb talking to host Martyn Lee about how the action panned out at Zandvoort.

 
shares
comments

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Latest news

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

F1 Formula 1

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

INDY IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe