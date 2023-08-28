Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch Grand Prix review

The reigning world champion continued Red Bull's streak of success after shrugging off the poor weather and a red flag at the Dutch coastal circuit.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the podium.

PLUS: How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

To recap all the events of the race, Matt Kew joins live from the Netherlands alongside Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb talking to host Martyn Lee about how the action panned out at Zandvoort.