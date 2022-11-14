Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review

But the biggest talking point came from the Red Bull camp, where Max Verstappen ignored team orders to help team-mate Sergio Perez in his fight for runner-up in the drivers’ world championship.

Verstappen, who kept hold of sixth place having been penalised in a clash with Hamilton earlier in the race, made reference to a previous grievance he held with speculation pointing back to Perez’s crash in Monaco GP qualifying.

It led to a shock rift at Red Bull, while team orders and clashes were also flashpoints at both Ferrari and Alpine during the Interlagos weekend.

After fighting back from a crash with Lando Norris, who was penalised and later retired with damage, Charles Leclerc asked Ferrari to swap positions with Carlos Sainz to aid his championship hopes for second but was declined.

It meant Sainz completed the podium ahead of his team-mate, while Fernando Alonso fought back from two clashes with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race to finish a surprise fifth place in the grand prix.

All that, plus a shock pole position for Kevin Magnussen in a wet qualifying and the sprint race action, make it a frantic latest episode of the Autosport podcast.

Host Martyn Lee is joined by Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb to analyse how the race was won and the team orders controversy which blew up as the drivers crossed the line.

