Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen capped his Formula 1 world title triumph with a record-extending 15th win in 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second.

While this year's race at the Yas Marina circuit wasn't the nailbiter we saw last season, there were still battles to be decided in the drivers’ and teams’ championships.

Leclerc strategically beat Perez to second place and with it the runner-up spot in the final standings, denying Red Bull its first-ever drivers’ championship 1-2, as Ferrari also held on to second place in the constructors’ standings.

This weekend also saw Sebastian Vettel end his 299-F1 grand prix career, as the paddock joined him in tribute and celebration, including a track run yesterday with Vettel and the Autosport team (trying to keep up).

Covering all that plus much more, Luke Smith and Jess McFadyen dial in from Abu Dhabi to join Kevin Turner and podcast host Martyn Lee to pick apart the Abu Dhabi GP.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Latest news

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023
WRC WRC

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023

M-Sport team boss Richard Millener is keen to secure Sebastien Loeb for selected World Rally Championship events next year but says “a lot has to fall in the right place”.

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
23 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
