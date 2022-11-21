Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix review

While this year's race at the Yas Marina circuit wasn't the nailbiter we saw last season, there were still battles to be decided in the drivers’ and teams’ championships.

Leclerc strategically beat Perez to second place and with it the runner-up spot in the final standings, denying Red Bull its first-ever drivers’ championship 1-2, as Ferrari also held on to second place in the constructors’ standings.

This weekend also saw Sebastian Vettel end his 299-F1 grand prix career, as the paddock joined him in tribute and celebration, including a track run yesterday with Vettel and the Autosport team (trying to keep up).

Covering all that plus much more, Luke Smith and Jess McFadyen dial in from Abu Dhabi to join Kevin Turner and podcast host Martyn Lee to pick apart the Abu Dhabi GP.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.