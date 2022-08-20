Tickets Subscribe
What are F1 2023's technical rules and why do they keep changing? Next / The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022's half-term report

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc.

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022's half-term report

But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better?

It’s not the halfway point of the F1 season - that came with the chequered flag for the Austrian Grand Prix back in early July. But with the summer break offering some respite, here’s a ripe opportunity to take stock and assess the performances of the 20 drivers.

Some have excelled – the reigning world champion included - while others have fallen far short of what was expected ahead of this season, such as a certain McLaren driver who was the standout student of 2014 and 2016.

PLUS: Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Autosport’s F1 Editor Matt Kew, Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and F1 Reporter Luke Smith join host Martyn Lee to assess every performance on the grid so far in the latest edition of the podcast.

What are F1 2023's technical rules and why do they keep changing?
What are F1 2023's technical rules and why do they keep changing?
The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Pierre Gasly believes Yuki Tsunoda “probably took Formula 1 a bit more seriously” through his second season, allowing him to provide better feedback to push the team forward.

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early Brabham that could have given Gurney an F1 crown

The first Brabham Formula 1 cars should have achieved more, and in 1964 the BT7's rotten reliability meant Dan Gurney was out of title contention before sweeping to victory in the Mexican finale. To mark 30 years since Brabham's F1 demise, we revisit an article first published in the 13 September 2018 issue of Autosport magazine

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022's half-term report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022's half-term report

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc.

What are F1 2023's technical rules and why do they keep changing?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What are F1 2023's technical rules and why do they keep changing?

Following Formula 1’s rules revolution of 2022, there will be yet more changes to the technical regulations next season as the FIA tries to keep the teams in line.

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
