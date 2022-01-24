Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year
Formula 1 / Barcelona February Testing Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022 - Discussing the new technical regulations

It's one month until Formula 1 heads to Barcelona to run the new cars for the first time, and we’re reconvening on the Autosport podcast to start our F1 technical coverage for the new season.

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022 - Discussing the new technical regulations

After a short winter break, attention has turned from a controversial title-decider to how teams will have interpreted a new rule book.

This year we’ll be talking about the Venturi effect, listed parts and wheel covers. The rule-makers have even mandated some open source parts which will force teams to upload their designs for anyone to see.

Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge explains what fans should be looking for when cars roll out of the garage, while GP Racing editor Ben Anderson joins to look at what the extra year of development time could mean and, whilst people assume we’ll see a convergence of performance, it might actually mean the top teams stretch their advantage.

Any new set of rules have the potential to throw the form book out of the window. But what is the chance of that happening this year? The last team to surprise everyone was Brawn in 2009 but, as Ben points out, the Honda team had written off two years of development to put all the might of a works team into that moment.

shares
comments
Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year
Previous article

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year
Load comments

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022 - Discussing the new technical regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022 - Discussing the new technical regulations

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year

Why FIA hopes F1's new rules won't repeat mistakes of 2009
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why FIA hopes F1's new rules won't repeat mistakes of 2009

Top 10 Mercedes grand prix drivers: Hamilton, Fangio, Moss and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Mercedes grand prix drivers: Hamilton, Fangio, Moss and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Autosport on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup Plus

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. Autosport breaks down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems Plus

Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway. But instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Plus

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. JAMES NEWBOLD hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwarts

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Plus

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Plus

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as STUART CODLING finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.