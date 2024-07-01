Autosport Podcast: Austrian GP review
The latest Autosport Podcast picks apart a thrilling Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, the Mercedes trophy delegate and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Just when it looked like Max Verstappen had a comfortable win at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg, a poor final stop and a questionable tyre choice opened the door for another Lando Norris chase. Only this time, the two drivers collided at the Turn 3 hairpin, with George Russell picking up the pieces for a shock win!
Joining Bryn Lucas is Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren as they breakdown the actions that led to the clash, the questionable racecraft as both Norris and Verstappen battled for the win, and ponder whether McLaren team boss Andrea Stella was right to question whether their fight was a product of the stewards.
Also, the trio discuss another missed opportunity of a weekend for Ferrari, whether the new implementations of track limits worked despite a controversial penalty for Oscar Piastri in qualifying, and the best weekend of the year so far for Haas as they scored a dozen points to solidify seventh in the standings.
