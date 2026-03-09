Autosport F1 video and podcast: Has F1's new era delivered? Australian GP review
The 2026 F1 season kicked off with a dramatic race in Melbourne, showcasing new regulations and fierce competition
In this episode, chief editor Kevin Turner is joined by Autosport writers Jake Boxall-Legge and Stuart Codling to analyse the race highlights, technical insights, and emerging contenders, giving you a comprehensive breakdown of the first race of the year.
