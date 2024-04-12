All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Australia hosts 2025 F1 opener as 24-race calendar revealed

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2025 Formula 1 season as part of a restructured schedule prompted by Ramadan.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

With Ramadan estimated to take place from 1 March 1 to 30 March next year, that has ruled out F1 from starting the season with the Middle Eastern events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that have hosted early rounds recently.

Instead, Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit will begin the F1 campaign on 16 March, with a back-to-back scheduled with China on 23 March.

There will then be a two-week gap before the season resumes at Suzuka for the Japanese GP on 6 April, which will continue to have the spring date that it shifted to this year.

Bahrain (13 April) and Saudi Arabia (20 April) will then follow as back-to-backs before a short gap to the Miami Grand Prix on 4 May.

F1’s European season will then kick off 18 May, for the start of a triple header that include Monaco (25 May) and Spain (1 June).

Following the Canadian Grand Prix on 15 June, there will be a back-to-back in Austria (29 June) and Britain (6 July), before another double header in Belgium (27 July) and Hungary (3 August) marks the final races before the summer break.

Melbourne last hosted F1's season-opener in 2019

Melbourne last hosted F1's season-opener in 2019

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

F1 will return to action with the Dutch GP on 31 August, with the season being rounded off with a similar schedule to this year.

The final run of races will feature two triple headers in USA, Mexico and Brazil, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi bring the 2025 season to a close on December 7.

2025 F1 Calendar

Date Country Venue
14-16 March Australia Melbourne
21-23 March China Shanghai
4-6 April Japan Suzuka
11-13 April Bahrain Sakhir
18-20 April Saudi Arabia Jeddah
2-4 May USA Miami
16-18 May Italy Imola
23-25 May Monaco Monaco
30 May – 1 June Spain Barcelona
13-15 June Canada Montreal
27-29 June Austria Spielberg
4-6 July United Kingdom Silverstone
25-27 July Belgium Spa
1-3 August Hungary Budapest
29-31 August Netherlands Zandvoort
5-7 September Italy Monza
19-21 September Azerbaijan Baku
3-5 October Singapore Singapore
17-19 October USA Austin
24-26 October Mexico Mexico City
7-9 November Brazil São Paulo
20-22 November USA Las Vegas
28-30 November Qatar Lusail
5-7 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Honda says Alonso relationship in different place from "GP2 engine" moment
Next article Alonso will be "first to raise my hand" if he loses F1 edge at 45

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: No F1 team has Aston Martin’s ‘ambitions’ as Newey intrigue flies

Alonso: No F1 team has Aston Martin’s ‘ambitions’ as Newey intrigue flies

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alonso: No F1 team has Aston Martin’s ‘ambitions’ as Newey intrigue flies
Horner has learned “not to listen” to Wolff over F1 title claim

Horner has learned “not to listen” to Wolff over F1 title claim

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Horner has learned “not to listen” to Wolff over F1 title claim
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Ticktum surprised other teams didn't copy ERT's "simple" Misano Formula E strategy

Ticktum surprised other teams didn't copy ERT's "simple" Misano Formula E strategy

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Ticktum surprised other teams didn't copy ERT's "simple" Misano Formula E strategy
Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood

Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood

HIST Historics
Goodwood Members Meeting 2024
Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Miami

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Miami

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a Dream Weekend in Miami
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe