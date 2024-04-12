Australia hosts 2025 F1 opener as 24-race calendar revealed

With Ramadan estimated to take place from 1 March 1 to 30 March next year, that has ruled out F1 from starting the season with the Middle Eastern events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that have hosted early rounds recently.

Instead, Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit will begin the F1 campaign on 16 March, with a back-to-back scheduled with China on 23 March.

There will then be a two-week gap before the season resumes at Suzuka for the Japanese GP on 6 April, which will continue to have the spring date that it shifted to this year.

Bahrain (13 April) and Saudi Arabia (20 April) will then follow as back-to-backs before a short gap to the Miami Grand Prix on 4 May.

F1’s European season will then kick off 18 May, for the start of a triple header that include Monaco (25 May) and Spain (1 June).

Following the Canadian Grand Prix on 15 June, there will be a back-to-back in Austria (29 June) and Britain (6 July), before another double header in Belgium (27 July) and Hungary (3 August) marks the final races before the summer break.

Melbourne last hosted F1's season-opener in 2019 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

F1 will return to action with the Dutch GP on 31 August, with the season being rounded off with a similar schedule to this year.

The final run of races will feature two triple headers in USA, Mexico and Brazil, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi bring the 2025 season to a close on December 7.

2025 F1 Calendar