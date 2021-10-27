Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss Next / How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

By:

Esteban Ocon thinks the bumps at the Circuit of the Americas were right on the limit this year, and suggests they will need working on before Formula 1 returns.

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

F1 headed to last weekend’s United States Grand Prix expecting a tough time from the bumps, in the wake of complaints having surfaced about them during the recent MotoGP event there.

But while the bumps did not trigger any safety concerns for the F1 drivers, they did cause multiple headaches for teams.

For as well as forcing some suspension and ride height setup compromises to ensure the cars could ride the bumps, the repeated violent impacts also took their toll on the machinery.

Red Bull was forced to make a repair to a hairline crack that it found on Max Verstappen’s rear wing while a number of cars – including Ocon - suffered failures on Sunday that could have been caused by the bumps.

Asked by Autosport whether he felt the bumps were acceptable for a modern F1 track, Ocon said: “I think they are on the limit.

“They are on the limit for reliability and I think [if they go] a little bit more if we come back next year, and it’s another step, then I think the cars will start to really face issues.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“When you go slow it is not a big problem, but once you start going fast and it's big hits on the floor, on the suspension, the engineers start seeing red alarms and high loads.

“That's obviously not something that we should see. So I think the track needs need some work for next year.”

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin admitted that the bumps had not been easy to work with, but said his outfit had been bracing itself for bigger trouble.

“It was quite tricky, and very difficult to say if that was a bigger issue for us than the Red Bull,” he said.

“I think the Red Bull had a stronger rear end here and, when you are overheating [the tyres] and bouncing around like that, rear grip is your friend. I think that is an area where their car seems to be performing very well.

“But we were probably braced for bigger issues in terms of car set-up and damage with the bumps, and it seemed to cope with it reasonably well.”

shares
comments

Related video

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

Previous article

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

Next article

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss
Formula 1

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off Turkish GP
Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Ocon’s fall proved risk of keeping Hamilton out to the end

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs to be as strict in enforcing rules as football

Alpine changed Alonso's engine in Austin for performance gain United States GP
Formula 1

Alpine changed Alonso's engine in Austin for performance gain

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Trending Today

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Too brutal to have pitted Perez for Austin F1 fastest lap

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus
Extreme E Extreme E

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety
W Series W Series

Garcia withdrew from W Series COTA race due to anxiety

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
42m
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
23 h
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021

Latest news

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

The positives Mercedes sees in Austin F1 loss

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.