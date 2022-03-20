Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises

Aston Martin estimates that performance compromises it is having to make on its Formula 1 car to overcome porpoising are costing it up to 0.75 seconds per lap.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises

The Silverstone-based team endured a frustrating first qualifying session of the season in Bahrain as both stand-in driver Nico Hulkenberg (17th) and Lance Stroll (19th) were knocked out in Q1.

It was a disappointing result for the squad as it had hoped to make some good progress up the grid this year.

However, the team has explained that its pace is currently being limited by the porpoising issue that a number of outfits have struggled with in the early running of the new F1 2022 cars.

Andrew Green, chief technology officer of Aston Martin, explained that by having to raise the ride height to stop the phenomenon, the team was costing itself downforce – and that translated to a big chunk of lap time.

Asked about how on top of the porpoising issue the team was, Green said: “I'd say we're still a way away from solving it the way we'd want to solve it.

“We've had to make quite a few compromises to the car and car setup to be able to run without it. But we tried some things [in practice], we tried some things in testing as well, and we're making, good progress."

Asked to estimate the impact of the compromises, Green said: “Currently, from where we are now, I'd say we're probably losing in excess of half a second, probably closer to three quarters of a second because of it. It's that sort of region.”

To put the time deficit in context, Hulkenberg missed the Q2 cut by less than three tenths of a second. An improvement of 0.75s would have put him in the top ten.

Read Also:
Andy Green, Aston Martin chief technical officer

Andy Green, Aston Martin chief technical officer

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Teams have found that solving the porpoising problem requires a combination of aerodynamic and mechanical solutions, and Green concurred that work was need on those two fronts together.

”It is a bit of both, you need the two to go together,” he said.

“It's an aerodynamic phenomenon. We know where it's coming from, and what to do, but it's quite an involved aerodynamic change to solve the problem. So that's why it takes a bit of time.

“We can put patches on it and get rid of bits of it. But to do the whole thing properly, it does require a bit of a rework on the aerodynamics.”

Green suggested that it would likely take a little bit of time for Aston Martin to work its way to a final answer.

“I still think it's going to be several races before we end up with a solution that gives us the performance we need, and gives us the aerodynamic stability that we need to go with it," he said.

“It's a balancing act. We can drop the performance of the car, get rid of the porpoising, but that's no good, really. So we need to try and get both. And that's where we're trying to aim for the next event.

“We will make steps for the next event. But I think it's going to be a few races before we really get on top of it and get something that is really performing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022
Previous article

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022 Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Formula 1

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Latest news

Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin losing up to 0.75s through F1 porpoising compromises

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drones, helmet cam, HDR - What’s new for F1 on TV in 2022

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Ferrari now has best engine in Formula 1, reckons Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari now has best engine in Formula 1, reckons Steiner

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

Formula 1
1 h
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
4 h
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.