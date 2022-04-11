Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Next / 10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Australian GP Video

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Formula 1’s return to Australia looked set to offer the latest chapter in the early fight between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen for supremacy in 2022.

Yet instead it was a race that saw the momentum swing firmly in Leclerc and Ferrari’s direction as Verstappen suffered his second DNF in three races following another fuel system issue.

Leclerc may have been out of reach for outright pace, yet Red Bull was still left licking the wounds of more dropped points, with Verstappen now trailing by 46 points at the top of the standings. Leclerc is 34 points clear of MercedesGeorge Russell, who is a surprising second place in the championship after three races.

It has left Red Bull not only pondering what fixes it needs to implement and resolve the recurring issues, having only reached the chequered flag on three out of six occasions this year, but also what impact the early losses could have on its title hopes.

In the latest edition of Autosport’s Paddock Packdown series, Luke Smith reports direct from Albert Park with all the latest updates from Red Bull, and considers whether Verstappen’s hopes of defending his title are already fading.

shares
comments
Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Previous article

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Next article

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Load comments

Latest news

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Are Verstappen's F1 title hopes already fading?

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings

Formula 1
18 h
How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Plus

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
20 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Plus

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? STUART CODLING thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2022
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.