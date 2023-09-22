Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari brings new F1 car floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency Next / Ricciardo F1 return in doubt for Qatar, Lawson set for more races
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine boss Bruno Famin has confirmed the team is in talks with Mick Schumacher over a potential World Endurance Championship drive in 2024.

By:
Mick Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG reserve driver, in a Pirelli Hot Laps guest briefing

Former Haas driver Schumacher currently serves as the Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg at the end of last season.

Despite being tentatively linked to several F1 seats for next year, the German faces another year on the sidelines but as revealed by Autosport this week, he has been offered a racing reprieve by Alpine in the World Endurance Championship with its LMDh squad.

"It’s true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility of racing in our endurance programme with the A424," said interim Alpine team principal Famin.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think but, for the time being, we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon."

Should Schumacher opt to align himself with the French manufacturer, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has stated that this would not endanger his current F1 role.

The move would also see the 24-year-old follow in the footsteps of his seven-time F1 world champion father, Michael, who raced in the then World Sportscar Championship in 1990 and 1991 with Sauber Mercedes.

Alpine A424 Beta

Alpine A424 Beta

Photo by: Alpine

With Schumacher potentially set to join the Alpine family, questions have been raised about the futures of existing F2 young drivers, Jack Doohan and Victor Martins.

Asked about the former's difficult second season in the category, Famin said: "It is true that his second season has been a bit difficult.

"He had two very good wins but for the first part of the season, he was not very happy at all with his car. The car has improved a lot now.

Read Also:

"Of course, it is going to be difficult for him now to be champion, and we also have a second very good driver in the academy with Victor Martins, who is in his rookie year.

"The idea is to see how both of them will keep growing, keep improving and they were both testing the A521 this week. We are trying to give them as much experience as possible and we will see what we can do with Jack, of course, but maybe also Victor. But they are part of the family.”

shares
comments

Ferrari brings new F1 car floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency

Ricciardo F1 return in doubt for Qatar, Lawson set for more races
More
Sam Hall
Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Taupo deal secures Supercars' New Zealand return for 2024

Taupo deal secures Supercars' New Zealand return for 2024

Supercars

Taupo deal secures Supercars' New Zealand return for 2024 Taupo deal secures Supercars' New Zealand return for 2024

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Mercedes More
Mercedes
F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation

Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation Russell says "strange" Suzuka surface causing massive F1 tyre degradation

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

INDY IndyCar

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe