Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes targeting Miami for critical F1 upgrades Next / Ferrari bringing low downforce solution to Miami GP to combat Red Bull speed
Formula 1 News

AlphaTauri currently "two steps behind" in F1 midfield fight, says Tost

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost believes the team is currently “two steps behind” its rivals in the midfield fight after a difficult start to the 2022 season.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
AlphaTauri currently "two steps behind" in F1 midfield fight, says Tost

AlphaTauri sits seventh in the constructors’ championship after the opening four races of the year, trailing McLaren, Alfa Romeo and Alpine in the midfield tussle.

While it has scored points in each grand prix with one car, AlphaTauri has struggled to match many of its midfield rivals for outright pace at times.

At Imola last week, Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly were both eliminated in Q1 due to a strategy error, although Tsunoda was able recover to seventh in the Sunday race and record the team’s best result of the year so far.

Asked if he thought AlphaTauri was a step behind its F1 rivals at the moment, Tost told Autosport: “Currently I would say we are two steps behind, not only one.

“Therefore, we have to catch up, and we should prevent to make such mistakes like [in qualifying] because the midfield is so close together, that immediately you are out.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Ten points cover Alfa Romeo, Alpine, AlphaTauri and Haas in the teams’ standings after four races, while both Aston Martin and Williams have also already scored points this season, pointing to a close battle throughout the field through the remainder of the year.

Read Also:

In a separate interview with Autosport sister publication Formel1.de, Tost admitted he was “concerned” about both the performance and reliability of the AT03 car in the early part of the season, saying “both are missing right now”.

AlphaTauri has a yearly target of finishing fifth in the constructors’ championship, but Tost felt it would be out of reach if it did not show signs of progress.

“If we don't improve, it's unrealistic, yes,” Tost said.

“We have to improve performance as well as durability, otherwise it's not possible.”

One of the biggest reliability headaches for AlphaTauri came in Saudi Arabia when Tsunoda lost two engines, putting the Japanese driver onto his third and final ICE of the year already.

“We still have huge problems coming up, or rather Yuki [does],” Tost said

“He will have to start from quite far back a few times and that worries me already, because that was not actually planned at all.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes targeting Miami for critical F1 upgrades
Previous article

Mercedes targeting Miami for critical F1 upgrades
Next article

Ferrari bringing low downforce solution to Miami GP to combat Red Bull speed

Ferrari bringing low downforce solution to Miami GP to combat Red Bull speed
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Russell: F1 sprint races need to be 50% longer to work Pirelli Imola testing
Formula 1

Russell: F1 sprint races need to be 50% longer to work

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Alonso: Points haul from first four races of F1 season ‘painful’ Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Points haul from first four races of F1 season ‘painful’

Latest news

The new F1 floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 floor stay that hints at Alpine's weight-saving push

Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double points F1 finish - Krack
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double points F1 finish - Krack

Alfa Romeo: Rival teams "played games" with FIA to raise F1 weight limit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Rival teams "played games" with FIA to raise F1 weight limit

Ferrari bringing low downforce solution to Miami GP to combat Red Bull speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari bringing low downforce solution to Miami GP to combat Red Bull speed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Plus

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
6 h
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Plus

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.