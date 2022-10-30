Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track Next / Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes
Formula 1 News

Alonso: We need to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1 fans need to stop being put up against each other after taking to Twitter to clarify comments about Lewis Hamilton in a Dutch newspaper interview.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Alonso: We need to stop putting F1 fans against each other on social media

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that was published on Saturday, two-time F1 world champion Alonso discussed former team-mate Hamilton and current world champion Max Verstappen when reflecting on last year’s podium in Qatar.

Alonso said he thought Verstappen had “performed better” than Hamilton last year and was a worthy champion in 2021, adding: "I also have a lot of respect for Lewis. Still, it is different when you win seven world titles when you only had to fight with your team-mate.

“Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles but have had to fight against other drivers with equal or even better material.”

But after the quotes were picked up and started to circulate on more outlets stating that Alpine driver Alonso considered Verstappen’s championships to be more valuable than Hamilton’s titles, the Spaniard took to Twitter to clarify his comments.

He wrote: “And again… Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time.

“Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them.”

 

The quotes and tweet led to fierce discussion among fans on social media, but Alonso said he wanted to “try to help and make social media a better place” by clearing up his comments.

“We need to all collaborate on that,” said Alonso. “We need to stop putting the fans against each other.

“We are all in the same [thing]. Great champions, great sportsmen, and we try to enjoy this beautiful time.”

Alonso noted in the original interview that he did not fight against Renault team-mate Giancarlo Fisichella for his titles in 2005 and 2006, nor did Verstappen battle against Sergio Perez or former team-mate Alex Albon to win races.

Fernando Alonso and Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault celebrate in Parc Ferme

Fernando Alonso and Giancarlo Fisichella, Renault celebrate in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But [Michael] Schumacher in particular fought with his team-mate Rubens Barrichello to become champion five times in a row, and Hamilton with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas,” Alonso added.

“That’s different, I think.”

Read Also:

But seemingly in response to Alonso’s comments, Hamilton posted a picture of them together on the podium from the 2007 United States Grand Prix when they were team-mates at McLaren.

The race saw Alonso fume at McLaren as he lost to Hamilton - then in his rookie season - amid an acrimonious season that ended with Alonso leaving after just a single year.

Hamilton posted the picture of him standing on the top step of the podium with his hand on Alonso’s shoulder, simply with a thumbs up emoji.

 

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

shares
comments
Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track
Previous article

Verstappen: "Very hard to nail" pole lap at low-grip Mexico F1 track
Next article

Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes

Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
FIA overturns Alonso's US F1 penalty after Alpine wins appeal Mexico City GP
Formula 1

FIA overturns Alonso's US F1 penalty after Alpine wins appeal

Alonso: F1 will have "huge problem" if Austin penalty is upheld Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 will have "huge problem" if Austin penalty is upheld

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final

Christopher Bell cemented himself into the NASCAR Cup playoffs with a last-gasp victory at Martinsville, as Ross Chastain's outrageous wall-ride put him into the final four at Denny Hamlin's expense.

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton conceded that Red Bull was "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix, after its hopes of a strategic victory failed to pay off.

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a lifeless 2022 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix, after Mercedes’ alternative tyre strategy against Red Bull did not pay off.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
8 h
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.